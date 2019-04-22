Govt to hold investment summit in South Africa

South Sudan government officials will on Wednesday hold an investment summit in South Africa.

The even closing a 4-city global investment drive that previously took place in Washington, New York and Dubai, will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

It is organized in collaboration with the African Energy Chamber which reportedly provided a 500 million dollars financing facility to fund power transmission, infrastructure and agricultural projects in South Sudan.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister , Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, Mining Minister, Gabriel Thokuj Deng, South Sudan Investment Authority Secretary General, Dr. Abraham Maliet Mamer, Nilepet Managing Director, Dr. Chol Thon Abel, and South Sudan Petroleum Commission Chairman Amb. Ceasar Marko will take part in the event.

They will be led by Nhial Deng Nhial, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Finance and Planning minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit.

African entrepreneurs including South Sudanese public and private sector leaders have been invited. The africanews agency has reported.