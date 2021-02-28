28th February 2021
Cleric calls for urgent medical supplies to Akobo

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

 

A church leader in Akobo is calling on relevant authorities to send qualified doctors with medication to the county.

According to Bishop of Akobo Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, the health situation of the County is bad as there are no qualified health workers and medicines.

John Jok Chol says malnutrition levels are high and there are frequent outbreaks of measles and diarrhea in the area.

“You know these people were living under the area controlled by the opposition for the last 8 years, of course so many of them are traumatized, the health situation is actually under the zero level they don’t have qualified medical personnel who can run their services to the population,” Bishop John Jok told Eye Radio after he returned from Akobo on Saturday.

“I really appeal to those who are concerned to take qualified doctors to Akobo with medication to save the lives of the people who have been living without supplies for many years.”

According to UN reports, poor access to health services, a limited number of health workers and lack of access to health services have produced some of the worst health indicators in South Sudan.

Around 75 percent of all child deaths in South Sudan are due to preventable diseases, such as diarrhea, malaria, and pneumonia.





