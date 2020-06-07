COVID: 67 new cases recorded on Sunday

South Sudan on Sunday reported 67 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,604.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of 183 samples collected, 67 turn positive.

Out of the 67 news cases, screening total to 61, contacts were 3 and a suspect case was one.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said the positive cases were generated from contacts, follow up tests and new samples.

“The screening total tested positive were 61, contacts were 3 and suspect was one and this makeup 65positive new positive cases for today while the other two positive cases came from follow up cases,” Dr. Makur Koriom said, Sunday evening.

South Sudan has recorded 14 deaths and 15 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in April in the country.

The Ministry of Health officially announced those who have been discharged from quarantine.

Among them are the First Vice-President, Dr. Riak Machar, Minister of Defense, Angelina Teny, Minister of Justice, Ruben Madol Arol, and the Minister of information, Michael Makuei.

Others are the Minister of Environment, Josephine Napwon and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau Deng.

