Kiir directs committee to ‘dig deeper’ into Shirikaat fatal incident

President Salva Kiir has instructed the new investigative committee to thoroughly gather facts regarding fighting that led to the killing of civilians in Shirikaat residential area in Juba.

The committee was sworn on June 7 at the State House.

On Wednesday, eyewitnesses at Sherikaat residential area in Juba told Eye Radio that the SSPDF officer – Lual Akook, arrived at the bus park and allegedly started shooting civilians indiscriminately over a land dispute, killing five and wounding seven others..

The incident led to a protest in Sherikaat and Bor town where hundreds of residents went on streets demanding justice for the victims.

But a statement from Lual Marine’s family later refuted the narrative saying their son was caught off-guard by a mob while in a meeting to resolve a land dispute in Shirikaat.

Lieutenant Colonel Lual – who was President Salva Kiir’s relative – was later pronounced dead after suffering injuries that evening.

The President then formed a 7-member investigation committee.

Their role will be, to conduct hearing and interview with witnesses who may have relevant information regarding the investigation without any fear or favour.

Speaking after the members took an oath this morning, President Kiir said the committee should quickly identify suspects and present them before a court.

“You have to dig deeper into the detail of what happen so that such an issue does not repeat itself,” Kiir said.

The committee is headed up by Madol Arol Kachuol, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“If there are people who are found guilty of anything in this incident, they will be taken to court so that they will become an example,” Kiir stressed.

Other members include Gen. Johnson Juma Okot, Chief of Defense Forces, Majak Akec Malok, Inspector-General of Police, Gen. Akol Koor Kuc, Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau NSS, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor, Director of Military Intelligence, Director of Public Prosecution, and Advocate Monyluak Alor Kuol.

“I don’t have any doubt on your capability to do this work as exactly as we want,’ Kiir said of the committee members.

