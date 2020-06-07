8th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Kiir directs committee to ‘dig deeper’ into Shirikaat fatal incidentFighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN campS.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19Experts blame extreme weather for E. Africa’s food woesMabior’s resignation should accelerate peace process – analyst

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Kiir directs committee to ‘dig deeper’ into Shirikaat fatal incident

Kiir directs committee to ‘dig deeper’ into Shirikaat fatal incident

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir witnesses the swearing in of the 7 members of the Shirikaat Investigation Committee in Juba on Sunday, June 7, 2020. PHOTO: Facebook/South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has instructed the new investigative committee to thoroughly gather facts regarding fighting that led to the killing of civilians in Shirikaat residential area in Juba.

The committee was sworn on June 7 at the State House.

On Wednesday, eyewitnesses at Sherikaat residential area in Juba told Eye Radio that the SSPDF officer – Lual Akook, arrived at the bus park and allegedly started shooting civilians indiscriminately over a land dispute, killing five and wounding seven others..

The incident led to a protest in Sherikaat and Bor town where hundreds of residents went on streets demanding justice for the victims.

But a statement from Lual Marine’s family later refuted the narrative saying their son was caught off-guard by a mob while in a meeting to resolve a land dispute in Shirikaat.

Lieutenant Colonel Lual – who was President Salva Kiir’s relative – was later pronounced dead after suffering injuries that evening.

The President then formed a 7-member investigation committee.

Their role will be, to conduct hearing and interview with witnesses who may have relevant information regarding the investigation without any fear or favour.

Speaking after the members took an oath this morning, President Kiir said the committee should quickly identify suspects and present them before a court.

“You have to dig deeper into the detail of what happen so that such an issue does not repeat itself,” Kiir said.

The committee is headed up by Madol Arol Kachuol, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“If there are people who are found guilty of anything in this incident, they will be taken to court so that they will become an example,” Kiir stressed.

Other members include Gen. Johnson Juma Okot, Chief of Defense Forces, Majak Akec Malok, Inspector-General of Police, Gen. Akol Koor Kuc, Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau NSS, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor, Director of Military Intelligence, Director of Public Prosecution, and Advocate Monyluak Alor Kuol.

“I don’t have any doubt on your capability to do this work as exactly as we want,’ Kiir said of the committee members.

Total Page Visits: 221 - Today Page Visits: 90
Popular Stories
SSPDF confirms Lual’s death 1

SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

Published Thursday, June 4, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 2

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 3

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

John Luk Jok dies 4

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp 5

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Published 16 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

COVID: 67 new cases recorded on Sunday

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir directs committee to ‘dig deeper’ into Shirikaat fatal incident

Published 8 hours ago

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Published 16 hours ago

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19

Published 16 hours ago

Experts blame extreme weather for E. Africa’s food woes

Published 18 hours ago

Mabior’s resignation should accelerate peace process – analyst

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.