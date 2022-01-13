13th January 2022
Demolition to resume in Juba city on Saturday, says Mayor

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Michael Allah-Jabu, the new Mayor of Juba City said he will implement the plans and programs of the office with new spirit - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 29, 2021

The Juba City Council will resume the demolition of illegal structures in the capital starting Saturday.

Mayor, Michael Allah-Jabu has revealed.

He says the exercise was put on hold due to the festive celebrations.

In November, Allah-Jabu disclosed that the city council will continue with development and reorganization of the capital aimed at enlivening the face of the city.

These include the opening up of feeder roads, curb juvenile gangs and ensure Juba is safe as stipulated in the Council’s by-laws.

He also warned those who are still having prescribed structures on the road sides to remove them or face the law.

“The plan for opening roads is going to start soon in the mid of January 2022. We halted it during the Christmas time and the new year eve, we are going to demolish it on the 15th of this month,” Allah-Jabu said.

“I would like to make it very clear to people that those who know they have encroached on the road, let them peacefully start removing their structures before the authorities of Juba City Council intervene.

“Those who do not listen must face the law as we have the by-laws for Juba City Council that maintain and also keep the face of the city in the right status.”

According to the Juba City Council by-laws 2013, as amended, no person shall be allowed to extend his or her building, fence, into a neighbor’s plot, government’s plot, open space or road.

Whoever contravenes, shall be liable for a fine not exceeding 50,000 pounds or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one month or with both and the structure shall be demolished.

