Juba & Lainya blame CES sectional conflicts on Mundari leaders

The Commissioners of Lainya and Juba counties in Central Equatoria have criticized prominent politicians from Terekeka for their failure to reconcile and bring last peace to their people.

Mundari communities have been facing cattle-related and sectional conflicts since 2017 in areas of the state.

The violence which has led to loss of lives and displacement of thousands of civilians has since remained unresolved despite efforts from the government and religious leaders.

Lainya is among the counties in the state that has experienced the influx of Terekeka cattle and displacement due to violence in the previous years.

According to the commissioner of Lainya County, political and community leaders from the Mundari community are to blame for the continued conflicts in the area.

“If an area is having politicians like yours, that place would have peace because you are one of the largest community in Central Equatoria having five living former governors there”, Emmanuel Khemis was speaking on Tuesday in Juba at an ongoing three-day conference aimed at bringing the rival communities for nonviolent solution.

For his part, the Commissioner of Juba County Charles Wani Joseph agrees that.

“In one way or another we can ask ourselves question, if we are a leaders who are we leading. If we cannot control our people at this stage we are not a leaders.”, Joseph stressed.

In January last year, the state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil, formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities.

But the committee has not publicly disclosed its achievements.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Extra auctioning not helping common man-economist Previous Post