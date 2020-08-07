Dr Lam defends his Khartoum visit

A senior member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA has described his departure to Khartoum as a right to travel outside the country.

“South Sudan is not a prison. Any citizen has a right to get in and get out,” Dr Lam Akol told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Dr Akol, who is also the leader of the National Democratic Movement, traveled to Khartoum on the 24th of July, citing personal issues.

This comes after reports emerged online that Dr. Lam Akol had abandoned the peace deal.

There have been also reports that Dr. Lam, who is a signatory to the revitalized peace deal, left the country in protest.

The unconfirmed reports suggested that Dr. Lam was unhappy with the process of the implementation of the peace agreement.

“Why should it be a matter of discussion? It’s my personal issue. Why do you want to know? If you leave Juba now, I will not ask you why you are leaving,” Dr Akol argued.

In June, NDM nominated its Secretary-General, Mahjuob Biel Turuk, for the governorship of Jonglei State.

However, President Salva Kiir appointed Denay Chagor as Opposition Alliance’s choice for the state, angering NDM.

It accused President Salva Kiir and SSOA lobbyists of sidelining NDM in the appointment.