Dr Riek Machar returns to Khartoum

The Chairman of the SPLM-IO has returned to Khartoum from Italy, where he was stranded for days after the toppling of Omar al-Bashir.

Dr. Riek Machar left Khartoum for the Vatican a day before long time ruler was ousted.

He went there to take part in the spiritual retreat hosted by Pope Francis at his Santa Marta residence.

But the protests, which began in December, last year, intensified forcing the army to seize power from Omar al-Bashir – who had clung to it for 30 years.

This, officials said, made it impossible for the main opposition leader to immediately return to Khartoum, where he is being hosted till his expected return to Juba to resume his old seat as the first vice president.

A senior member of the SPLM-IO leadership – Agok Makur told Eye Radio that Dr Machar arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday:

[It] is important for him to return back to Khartoum as the place where he was, and [he] will wait the process of the pre-transitional period which is still going on,” he said.

“As you know there are some obstacles facing the implementation of the agreement and specifically the security arrangements,” said Mr Makur.