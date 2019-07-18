18th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | World News   |   DRC Ebola epidemic is int’l emergency concern – WHO

DRC Ebola epidemic is int’l emergency concern – WHO

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

A woman crawls toward the body of her sister as an Ebola burial team takes it away for cremation -showing the grim reality of the Ebola outbreak. PHOTO: John Moore and Mohammed Elshamy

The World Health Organization has finally declared the Ebola epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in DR Congo.

This is said to be a long-overdue acknowledgment that the current Ebola outbreak remains uncontained and still poses a significant threat to global health security.

The declaration carries legal obligations requiring affected states to cooperate with the W.H.O in coordinating an outbreak response plan.

It also puts the global public health community on notice, signifying a substantial health security risk to the world.

Last week, the ministry of health announced that its partners have raised 4 million dollars in an attempt to keep Ebola out of South Sudan.

This came after health authorities in DR Congo confirmed an Ebola case not far from the border with South Sudan.

The case was registered in the town of Ariwara, situated in northeastern Ituri province and about 70km from the border with South Sudan’s, kaya in Yei River State.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir 1

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm 2

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm

Published Friday, July 12, 2019

Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road 3

Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned 4

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools 5

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba road accident claims life

Published 46 mins ago

6 children die of suspected food poisoning

Published 1 hour ago

Allow citizens to voice concerns, gov’t told

Published 3 hours ago

No fee, no blood donation

Published 4 hours ago

DRC Ebola epidemic is int’l emergency concern – WHO

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil may declare famine next year – official

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.