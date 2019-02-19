EU condemns Yei River renewed clashes

The European Union has condemned the renewed clashes in Yei River and Amadi states.

According to the peace monitoring body, RJMEC, the fighting between government soldiers and forces loyal to General Thomas Cirilo erupted in the state on the 19th of January.

In Amadi state alone, 9 people, including a civilian were killed between February 2 and 3.

In a statement issued yesterday, the EU said: “The EU Delegation follows with deep concern the ongoing violence in Yei River and Amadi States and condemns violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, and the Revitalised Agreement.”

Both the government and General Cirilo are signatories to the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017.