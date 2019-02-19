NPTC presents $285 million budget for pre-transitional period

The national pre-transitional committee has presented a 285 million-dollar operational budget to the R-JMEC.

The council of ministers approved The budget during its extraordinary meeting in Juba last week.

“This is a commitment on the side of the government and that’s why they had to approve it as presented by NPTC,” Gabriel Changson, the co-deputy chairperson of the NPTC read out a statement.

According to the NPTC, the budget will cover its activities, all the security sector mechanisms, sub-committees and the national constitutional amendment committee.

Out of the amount, the government has directed the ministry of finance and economic planning to avail 10 million US dollars.

The bulk of the budget will go to the security sector – with over $ 245 million, making up 86 ercent.

This is in addition to the one-day salary of public servants, which the government is planning to deduct for 4 months.

Gabriel Changson added that it is possible to reduce the budget dramatically if the NPTC gets material support such as tents, food, medicines and military uniforms, among others.

He appealed to the international community to also extend their support saying implementing the peace deal is a huge challenge.

“…the NPTC appeals to partners to support the implementation of the R-ARCSS and choose budget items that suits them.”