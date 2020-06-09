Five S Sudanese killed, several minors tortured in Khartoum clashes

Five South Sudanese refugees have reportedly been killed in a job dispute in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, at the weekend, according to a human rights activist based in Khartoum.

Achol Malong Deng reported that several young people, about 45 in total, have also been injured allegedly by the locals in Khartoum.

The incident reportedly took place at Bori and Haj Yousif following the quarrel between the refugees and the host community.

According to reports, the disagreement between the local and refugees was over the right to lay bricks near the Nile River in Al-Jeriff area.

A press statement issued by the Khartoum State Police headquarters said that 44 brick-workers suspected of being involved in the conflict have been arrested by the Sudanese police.

“They arrested 1,750 children and tortured them badly. Those young boys are in a very critical situation in police custody somewhere in Khartoum North Locality,” Ms Malong told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The police further said they are trying to quell tensions between South Sudanese refugees and the host community in the area.

She went on to say the South Sudan Ambassador to Sudan is involved in restoring peaceful coexistence between the refugees and the area residents in Khartoum.

Similar incidents involving South Sudanese refugees and Sudan nationals have been occurring since 2013.

In May 2020, a South Sudanese refugee was killed and four others critically injured in an attack on Rahed Refugee Camp in Khordofan region.

Latest reports from the UNHCR shows that more than 750,000 South Sudanese have fled to the neighboring Sudan.

