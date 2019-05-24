Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found the former President of the South Sudan Football Association guilty of misappropriating FIFA funds during his tenure.

Chabur Goc Alei, who was replaced by Francis Amin Michael in 2017 is also charged with “having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

The investigation into Chabur was related to the misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme (FAP) and FIFA Goal Programme funds received by the SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to various payments made (from such funds) to football officials and other individuals.

“Mr. Chabur Goc Alei is accused of misappropriating over $200,000 which was meant to develop football in South Sudan,” FIFA stated.

The act breached FIFA’s Article 28 (Misappropriation of funds) and article 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The former SSFA boss is also accused of taking the association properties and registering them under his name.

Chabur who was also the former FIFA Standing Committee member, has been “banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a period of ten years.”

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 [$499,030] has been imposed upon him.

Chabur was notified of FIFA’s decision today, as his ban also comes into force on 24th May, 2019.

His whereabouts is not known, but some speculate that Chabur is in Dubai.