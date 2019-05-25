Kiir attends inauguration of president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa

President Salva Kiir is in South Africa to witness the inauguration of the president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to the Presidential Press Unit, Kiir arrived in South Africa Thursday evening.
The inauguration comes after the conclusion of the 2019 South Africa’s general election, which saw the ruling African National Congress emerge victorious.
President Kiir is in company of ministers and other senior government officials.
He is expected to join other heads of states who will participate in the inauguration scheduled to take place today.
