Four WES abductees return home

Some of the people who have been abducted in Western Equatoria state recently have reportedly been released.

At the weekend, armed men kidnapped at least 18 people, including local chiefs in areas located between Mundri and Maridi.

Local officials described the abductors as bandits, who picked up the civilians from their villages in Langwa and Mambe.

“Four returned home, remaining 14,” said Manase Doboi, the former deputy governor for the Defunct Amadi state. “They didn’t even taste any food. They said the abductors were well armed.”

It’s not clear whether the unnamed four escaped or were released by their captors.

