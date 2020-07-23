MOH registers 18 more coronavirus cases

South Sudan has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health announced the new positive cases from 115 samples.

The samples were tested at the Public Health Laboratory in Juba and a UN clinic.

This brings the total number of tests performed to 12,949. As of 22 July, the country is still following up on 1,009 active cases.

No new death has been registered over the last 24 hours. 45 people have died from the virus in South Sudan.

According to the Coronavirus Incident Manager, 4,791 contacts had completed their 14-day quarantine by Wednesday, 22 July.

Dr. Richard Laku urged the public to report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call the toll free number: 6666.

He insists on wearing masks and avoiding crowded places, including washing hands with soap and water and keeping social distancing.

2,239 people have been found with the coronavirus in South Sudan since April 2020.

