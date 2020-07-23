Two pupils killed in Rumbek revenge attack

Two pupils have reportedly been killed in an alleged revenge attack by armed men in Rumbek town, Lakes State.

According to Lakes state police, the victims identified as Matur Lueth Makuach, 18; and Machiek Maker Malual, 20, were killed in their house on Wednesday night.

Both boys were Grade 4 pupils at Malenge Agok Primary School in Rumbek East.

“Armed men came and attacked people at Pan-Barkou village, Rumbek East County and killed two students,” the state police spokesperson told Eye Radio.

Mabor Makuac says the killing of the students triggered serious tension between the two communities of Rumbek East County.

“That incident triggered tension, with their community suspecting that armed from the other might have come for revenge,” he stated.

Lakes State has experienced a continuous wave of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and inter-communal violence.

Two weeks ago, President Salva Kiir declared that the government would soon initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

The newly appointed governor of Lakes state, Makur Kulang, is yet to form his government to respond to challenges facing the state.

President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar have formed a committee to structure the size and power-sharing ratio of the states.

Total Page Visits: 159 - Today Page Visits: 159