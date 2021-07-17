17th July 2021
French diplomat adds voice to growing calls for swearing-in of MPs

French diplomat adds voice to growing calls for swearing-in of MPs

Published: 5 hours ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

The Ambassador of France to South Sudan has repeated calls for the government to swear in members of the transitional national legislature.

Both upper and lower houses were reconstituted by President Salva Kiir when he appointed members of parliament early this month.

But the lawmakers have yet to be sworn in.

Parties to the peace deal dragged reconstitution of both upper and lower houses for over a year despite the formation of the executive arm of the government.

Observers say the lack of a functional parliament made it difficult for the enactment of laws that assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelled out in the peace agreement.

Diplomat Marc Trouyet says the lawmakers should take up their roles as soon as possible to hold the government accountable for its actions.

“France fully recognizes that implementing the September 2018 peace agreement is not easy. Get in place all the institutions required and we are keen to see the parliament soon to be sworn in to start its essential role in a democracy to vote the budget, to hold the government accountable for its action and its inaction and to represent the people,” Mr. Trouyet said during the celebration of the national day of France in Juba on Wednesday.

This week, the parliament administration started registering the members of parliament in a bid to organize for their swearing-in. But a definite date has however not been set.

“France is committed to supporting the peace process which is critical to meet the aspiration of South Sudanese for security, stability, democracy, transparency, accountability and prosperity,” the French Ambassador added.

17th July 2021

