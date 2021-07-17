You are here: Home | National News | News | Juba braces for power shutdown
Juba will experience a total power cut on Monday, the electricity supplier has announced.
In a public notice today, the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) said the cut will begin at 6 am up to 6 pm.
JEDCO attributes this to what it calls annual preventive maintenance on the Juba substation and distribution network.
JEDCO supplies power to residents and businesses, and government institutions in Juba.
The power is generated by Ezra Construction and Development Company that runs 100 Megawatts of electricity generator.
Last year, JEDCO said it had connected nearly 10,000 households, businesses, and institutions to the grid.
