10th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 5 hours ago

CTSAM-VM chairperson, Desta Abiche, and members of the body during media briefing in Juba in Jan/Photo @Eye Radio

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism or CTSAMVM says is disappointed to see further occupation of civilian center in August.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio on Tuesday, the body says four buildings have been newly occupied by the SPLM/A-IO, while a total of 37 civilian buildings are now occupied, mostly by government forces.

The CTSAMVM Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Desta Abiche, told the meeting that of the 36 buildings reported occupied, three buildings have been vacated by the SSPDF.

“Although we had seen a number of vacations of civilian buildings, this process appears to have slowed and CTSAMVM is disappointed to see further occupations in the last month,” he stated in the statement.

The peace monitoring body also says it has recorded two violations in the ceasefire deal, including one rape by the SPLM-IO.

It stressed that these incidents amount to two violations under the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the incorporated Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities.

The report says the first violation involved an incident of rape at Kuok in May by SPLM/A-IO, and the subsequent removal of the alleged rapist from jail and killing of an SPLM/A-IO guard.

The statement stated that the second report concerned an attack by SSUF/A forces on SSPDF Division 3 at War Ayan on 16 August.

It says that although the report stated that the cantonment process remains slow, the ceasefire continues to hold with no reported incidents of clashes between the Parties to the Revitalized Agreement.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar arrives in Juba 1

Machar arrives in Juba

Published Monday, September 9, 2019

Kiir awards liberation war veterans 2

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published Thursday, September 5, 2019

Robert Mugabe dies at 95 3

Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Published Friday, September 6, 2019

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders 4

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Published 13 hours ago

IDPs clash with UN police 5

IDPs clash with UN police

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM/A-IO accused of rape, occupations of new civilian buildings

Published 3 hours ago

Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed

Published 5 hours ago

Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir-Riek meeting described as remarkable-Activist

Published 6 hours ago

Youth advised against laziness

Published 7 hours ago

IDPs angered by movement restrictions

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.