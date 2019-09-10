Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism or CTSAMVM says is disappointed to see further occupation of civilian center in August.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio on Tuesday, the body says four buildings have been newly occupied by the SPLM/A-IO, while a total of 37 civilian buildings are now occupied, mostly by government forces.

The CTSAMVM Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Desta Abiche, told the meeting that of the 36 buildings reported occupied, three buildings have been vacated by the SSPDF.

“Although we had seen a number of vacations of civilian buildings, this process appears to have slowed and CTSAMVM is disappointed to see further occupations in the last month,” he stated in the statement.

The peace monitoring body also says it has recorded two violations in the ceasefire deal, including one rape by the SPLM-IO.

It stressed that these incidents amount to two violations under the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the incorporated Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities.

The report says the first violation involved an incident of rape at Kuok in May by SPLM/A-IO, and the subsequent removal of the alleged rapist from jail and killing of an SPLM/A-IO guard.

The statement stated that the second report concerned an attack by SSUF/A forces on SSPDF Division 3 at War Ayan on 16 August.

It says that although the report stated that the cantonment process remains slow, the ceasefire continues to hold with no reported incidents of clashes between the Parties to the Revitalized Agreement.