Kiir-Riek meeting described as remarkable-Activist

A civil society activist has described the meeting between President Kiir and Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar as remarkable.

Yesterday, a face-to-face meeting occurred between President Salva Kiir and the main opposition leader, Dr Riek Machar in Juba.

The meeting resulted in a deal to deploy unified forces before formation of coalition government in September this year, release of peace funds to security institutions and training of 3000-strong V.I.P protection unit.

This, according to Edmund Yakani – the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization or CEPO – has impressed the citizens who he believes have been waiting for such trust-building meetings.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

“I think such a move is remarkable, it’s a remarkable meeting that I have seen between the top leadership of the parties that were signatories to the agreement and we are so impressed with it because it’s a call we have been making all along. This meeting was supposed to take place in June but not in September but anyway its better than not having it.”

He also praised the two leaders for having reached an agreement on the security arrangements.

“It is also good enough is in the meeting they reached a remarkable resolution especially the decisions around the security arrangements covering issues related to speedy release of funds to security institutions.”