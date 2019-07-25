Gbudue criticized for freeing an accused

Human rights activists in Gbudue state have criticized the state governor for setting free a butcher who assaulted the Yambio town mayoress recently.

The man identified as James Kok slapped Judith Rueben into coma at a meeting in Yambio town in February.

The municipality officials had called for a meeting with the butchers after they opposed new policies.

These included modern weighing scales and approval of slaughtering of cows from any neighboring state in a bid to curb animal theft.

However, the discussion turned chaotic.

James Kok then assaulted the mayoress. He was subsequently detained by the state police.

But the state governor, Daniel Badagbu, reportedly freed him about a week ago.

The chairperson of Civil Society Network, Wanga Emmanuel, blamed the release of the suspect on weak judicial system in the state.

“We are really appealing to those who are responsible to forward this case to the court so that justice take its course,” Emmanuel told Eye Radio.

“If [justice] does not take place, it’s just sending a total failure of the system, because if the government itself can’t protect people who have immunity, what about the civilians?

When contacted by Eye Radio, Gbudue State Minister of Information Hussein Enoka confirmed the release of James Kok.

“They were released by the higher authority, and that is the governor himself. The government is not weak those who are saying this are lying.”

Judith Rueben told Eye Radio on Thursday that she is currently in Juba where she’s receiving treatment for eye injury she sustained during the physical attack.

However, the 2009 Penal Code stipulates that whoever assaults or uses criminal force against any person in response to grave and sudden provocation given by that person, commits an offence, and on conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one month or with a fine or with both.

It’s unclear why the state government kept Kok in a police cell for about 5 months and the conditions under which he was freed.