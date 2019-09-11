Gbudue hit by East Coast Fever

Authorities in Gbudue have confirmed that the mass deaths of cattle in the state is associated with East Coast Fever.

East Coast fever is a cattle disease which is caused by protozoan parasite Theileria parva.

The clinical pathology includes fever, enlarged lymph nodes, labored breathing, nasal discharge, diarrhea and anemia.

Last week, some residents of Yambio town raised a concern about a diseased cow meat being sold at the market.

They said most cattle in Yambio town were growing thin and weak – and some with blood oozing from openings.

Gibson Bullen Wande the state minister of Agriculture in the state said that investigation into the matter was conducted.

“The directorate of animal resources under the ministry of agriculture with support from FAO, took blood samples to Juba for cross examination. During the process of the examination both in Juba and outside, the result was the cattle are dying from east coast fever.”

Wande went on to warn the public against consuming meat from such cows.

“We as the government and our partners, we don’t advise people to eat dead animals, not only animals dying of east coast fever but anything that has died alone. We don’t recommend its consumption.”