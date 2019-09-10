SPLM/A-IO accused of rape, occupations of new civilian buildings

The Chairman of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism has accused the SPLM/A-IO of one rape incident and occupations of new civilian buildings.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, Major General Desta Abiche Ageno said CTSAMVM has recorded two violations in the ceasefire including one rape by the SPLM-IO in May.

The CTSAMVM Chairman told the Board meeting on Tuesday that these incidents amount to two violations under the peace agreement.

General Ageno said one of the violations involved an incident of rape by SPLM/A-IO.

“The first involved an incident of rape at Kuok in May by SPLM/A-IO, and the subsequent removal of the alleged rapist from jail and killing of an SPLM/A-IO guard,” the CTSAMVM Chairman said.

“These incidents amount to two violations under the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the incorporated Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities.”

The statement stated that the second report concerned an attack by SSUF/A forces on SSPDF Division 3 at War Ayan on 16 August.

The statement also stated that the SPLM/A-IO has occupied 4 new civilian buildings.

It said of the 36 buildings reported as occupied in the last meeting, 3 buildings have been vacated by the government forces.

“Of the 36 buildings reported as occupied at the last Board meeting, 3 have been vacated by the SSPDF, but 4 buildings have been newly occupied by the SPLM/A-IO. A total of 37 civilian buildings are now occupied, mostly by government forces,” said the statement.

The statement said that although the report stated that the cantonment process remains slow, the ceasefire continues to hold with no reported incidents of clashes between the Parties to the Revitalized Agreement.

An effort to reach the SPLM/A-IO military spokesperson was unsuccessful.

