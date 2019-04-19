Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

An MP representing Morobo county at the national legislative assembly has called on government and opposition forces to remove road blocks along the way to allow free movement of people.

Honorable, Janet Ayaa Alex told Eye Radio that people who are returning to their homes from the refugee camps are finding it difficult due to the road blocks.

“The road blocks is another kind of insecurity, and on these road blocks when you go, you pay. So it’s make movement very difficult.”

Ms Ayaa who just returned to Juba from Morobo town, said there is also harassment of travelers on the road.

“There is little a bit of harassment on these road blocks, so I think these road blocks should be removed.”

She said removing the road blocks is important for confidence-building among the citizens, especially for the returnees.

“Let the people start moving to build confidence. If we don’t allow free movements, you know there will be not confidence and therefore, the return of people will be difficult.”

Ms Ayaa called for cantonment of all the forces.

“Our soldiers should be in their locations whether the called small barracks or cantonment, or whatever, and get organized,” she said

Morobo County is one of the counties affected by the conflict is Yei River state since the beginning of the conflict in 2016.