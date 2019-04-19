19th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

Yei- Morobo road. [email protected]

An MP representing Morobo county at the national legislative assembly has called on government and opposition forces to remove road blocks along the way to allow free movement of people.

Honorable, Janet Ayaa Alex told Eye Radio that people who are returning to their homes from the refugee camps are finding it difficult due to the road blocks.

“The road blocks is another kind of insecurity, and on these road blocks when you go, you pay. So it’s make movement very difficult.”

Ms Ayaa who just returned to Juba from Morobo town, said there is also harassment of travelers on the road.

“There is little a bit of harassment on these road blocks, so I think these road blocks should be removed.”

She said removing the road blocks is important for confidence-building among the citizens, especially for the returnees.

“Let the people start moving to build confidence. If we don’t allow free movements, you know there will be not confidence and therefore, the return of people will be difficult.”

Ms Ayaa called for cantonment of all the forces.

“Our soldiers should be in their locations whether the called small barracks or cantonment, or whatever, and get organized,” she said

Morobo County is one of the counties affected by the conflict is Yei River state since the beginning of the conflict in 2016.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia 1

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Published Saturday, April 13, 2019

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown 2

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown

Published Saturday, April 13, 2019

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba 3

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room 4

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period 5

Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period

Published Saturday, April 13, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

Published 9 hours ago

Hand over al-Bashir to ICC

Published 1 day ago

Jonglei forces chiefs to collect head tax

Published 1 day ago

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published 1 day ago

SSOA member, Bakasoro vows not to leave Juba

Published 2 days ago

The kind of army citizens want

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.