Gov’t plans to track down “irresponsible” social media users, says Makuei

The government will start tracking irresponsible users of social media networks found posting faulty and defamatory information, the Minister of information has said.



Michael Makuei stated that young people are mostly fond of attacking the elderly on social media and abusing them.

He advised the general public to desist from hate mongering and posting negative comments on social media.

He said those found engaging in negative use of social media, will be picked out to face consequences of their actions.

He called on South Sudanese to use social media responsibility in order to create awareness and aid business communication.

He made the pronouncement during the funeral rite of Honorable Alier Ayom at the weekend.

“It is you young people who use social media not us the elderly, I am talking about misuse of social media. You have to avoid using it anyhow. Posting content irresponsibly is not good and you need to take note of that,” Michael Makuei told a gathering in Juba.

“Some of you have been disrespectful, you’ve been using social media to abuse the elderly from all tribes and clans in the country.

“You young people, what type of education is this you got? All this arrogance must stop so that you will also be respected. If you abuse elders, expect the same treatment in future. Social media came to ease business not for this kind of nonsense.

“Please refrain from using social media irresponsibly and this is my last appeal to you, for instance Deng Dau said that the government isn’t happy.

“We cannot shutdown social media but those using it irresponsibly, we will track them down, we can’t stop social media because it is important in our life but those abusing it, we will track them down,” Makuei concluded.

The Information Minister warned netizens that the government will take all its responsibilities in the face of menaces from cyber criminals.

He noted that techniques and digital tools allowed South Sudan to collect a number of pieces of evidence in view of identifying all electronic communication.

Some of the common social media being used in South Sudan includes Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Others are Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn and You-Tube.