1st March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Gov’t plans to track down “irresponsible” social media users, says Makuei

Gov’t plans to track down “irresponsible” social media users, says Makuei

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 3 mins ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei | File photo.

The government will start tracking irresponsible users of social media networks found posting faulty and defamatory information, the Minister of information has said.

 

Michael Makuei stated that young people are mostly fond of attacking the elderly on social media and abusing them.

He advised the general public to desist from hate mongering and posting negative comments on social media.

He said those found engaging in negative use of social media, will be picked out to face consequences of their actions.

He called on South Sudanese to use social media responsibility in order to create awareness and aid business communication.

He made the pronouncement during the funeral rite of Honorable Alier Ayom at the weekend.

“It is you young people who use social media not us the elderly, I am talking about misuse of social media. You have to avoid using it anyhow. Posting content irresponsibly is not good and you need to take note of that,” Michael Makuei told a gathering in Juba.

“Some of you have been disrespectful, you’ve been using social media to abuse the elderly from all tribes and clans in the country.

“You young people, what type of education is this you got? All this arrogance must stop so that you will also be respected. If you abuse elders, expect the same treatment in future. Social media came to ease business not for this kind of nonsense.

“Please refrain from using social media irresponsibly and this is my last appeal to you, for instance Deng Dau said that the government isn’t happy.

“We cannot shutdown social media but those using it irresponsibly, we will track them down, we can’t stop social media because it is important in our life but those abusing it, we will track them down,” Makuei concluded.

The Information Minister warned netizens that the government will take all its responsibilities in the face of menaces from cyber criminals.

He noted that techniques and digital tools allowed South Sudan to collect a number of pieces of evidence in view of identifying all electronic communication.

Some of the common social media being used in South Sudan includes Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Others are Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn and You-Tube.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 3

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba 5

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t plans to track down “irresponsible” social media users, says Makuei

Published 3 mins ago

Governor Rin’s son says fire consumes everything in father’s bedroom

Published 22 mins ago

VP Wani wants corrupt officials and anti-reforms dismissed

Published 59 mins ago

JIA Director downplays recent plane crashes in Jonglei

Published 18 hours ago

VP Taban calls for resumption of Jonglei Canal to prevent flood disaster

Published 19 hours ago

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.