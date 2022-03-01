1st March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | Politics | States   |   Governor Lobong condemns attack on cattle camp in Magwi County

Governor Lobong condemns attack on cattle camp in Magwi County

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 5 seconds ago

Louis Lobong, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state, talk about looming hunger in the state - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | Nov. 16, 2021

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has condemned Sunday’s attack on a cattle camp in Magwi County.

Louis Lobong says the attack led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He condemned the acts of violence and appealed to South Sudanese to respect human lives and denounce violence as a means of settling disputes.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio Governor Lobong called on the national government to quickly intervene before the conflict escalates out of proportion.

“I call on the national government to quickly intervene before the conflict escalates out of proportion,” Governor Lobong stated in a statement.

“As government we strongly condemned the act of violence, the destruction of farms and the displacement of the native population.

“We called for respect of the native population on the same note we called on the entire citizen of Eastern Equatoria State to denounce the use of violence in addressing their grievances.”

Lobong calls for dialogue between the farmers and the cattle keepers to find amicable short-term modalities for co-existence, while the cattle keepers work on an urgent exit strategy.

He further calls on humanitarian agencies to urgently provide assistance to the people who have been displaced by the incident.

Lobong revealed that the State Government is dispatching a fact finding Committee to Magwi to establish the actual situation on the ground.

Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 3

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba 5

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Lobong condemns attack on cattle camp in Magwi County

Published 5 seconds ago

Gov’t plans to track down “irresponsible” social media users, says Makuei

Published 26 mins ago

Governor Rin’s son says fire consumes everything in father’s bedroom

Published 45 mins ago

VP Wani wants corrupt officials and anti-reforms dismissed

Published 1 hour ago

JIA Director downplays recent plane crashes in Jonglei

Published 18 hours ago

VP Taban calls for resumption of Jonglei Canal to prevent flood disaster

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.