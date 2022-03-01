1st March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gov’t vows to protect Migrant workers from exploitation

Gov’t vows to protect Migrant workers from exploitation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

One of the dance group representing Burundian in South Sudan participated at the event over the weekend - Courtesy

The government has promised to protect Migrant workers from exploitation and urged them to report any form of abuse to the authorities.

Wani Francis, the Task Force on Trafficking Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Official says Migrants are exploited as prostitute, laborers, and domestic servants.

Francis pointed out that they have enough information that some Migrants are kept in the construction sites.

He urged Migrants to report any form of exploitation to the authorities.

Francis was speaking during culture event aimed at raising awareness on Migrant workers’ social, labor and human rights issues in South Sudan.

“The national tasks force found out that trafficking exploitation has three forms labor, prostitution, and domestic servants, these three compose all Migrants living in South Sudan,” Francis said.

“The Migrants are exploited in the construction site and sexual and domestic servants. We are calling on immigrants in South Sudan to report to the Tasks Force so that action is taken against anyone accused of human trafficking.

“We have a report that indicates that some Migrants are kept in the construction site where they don’t have travel documents.

The event which took place in Juba over the weekend was organized by Root of Generation in partnership with IOM and funding from UKaid.

Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 3

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 5

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NAS allegedly abducts 30 civilians, burns two MSF vehicles in Yei River

Published 9 mins ago

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published 4 hours ago

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state

Published 5 hours ago

Environmentalist suggests relocation of people around oil fields over pollution

Published 8 hours ago

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published 9 hours ago

Gov’t vows to protect Migrant workers from exploitation

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.