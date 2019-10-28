IGAD meeting calls for material and political support to peace deal

A meeting of Regional and International Special Envoys has called on partners to provide urgent political and material support to the peace process in South Sudan.

The IGAD Special Envoys to South Sudan also underscored the need for the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to redouble their efforts to ensure full implementation of the deal.

IGAD Special Envoy and representatives of the parties met over the weekend in Djibouti to discuss the pre-transitional tasks such as cantonment, training and redeployment of necessary unified forces.

They also reviewed the resolution on the number and boundaries of states, allocation of ministerial portfolios and ratification of the constitutional amendment bill and other relevant laws.

During the meeting, the envoys called on the parties to place the interest of the people of South Sudan above party positions.

The Government Spokesperson, Michael Makuei, who represented the government said:

“It is actually a brainstorming [session] so that the Special Envoys for South Sudan – regional or international – can…..come to a consensus on one position to see how best they can advise their principals or their Heads of State on the way forward, concerning the implementation of the agreement.”

Recently, the parties disagreed over the deadline for the formation of a unity government.

The leader of the SPLM-IO suggested an extension of pre-transitional period.

Dr. Riek Machar expressed fears over lack of a trained and unified army, and the absence of an agreed upon number of states.

But the government and some opposition leaders rejected any further extension.