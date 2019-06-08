Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

The Minister of Interior is being criticized for telling security officers to shoot at any motorist who fails to comply to “a stop and search” order while driving tinted or numberless vehicle.

Michael Chianjiek on Friday told the traffic police and other officers of the organized forces that those driving tinted or numberless vehicle are considered as criminals, and if the anyone refuses to stop when asked, the officers are “free to shoot.”

This order has been described as “irresponsible, dangerous and unlawful” by a Member of Parliament and a civil society activist.

Chianjiek argues that the move follows the same utterances by the President to curb crimes in the country.

But the President did not actually order the shooting of “disobedient” motorists driving tinted or numberless vehicles.

In 2016, Salva Kiir told new police graduates that several crimes within urban centers are committed by criminals riding boda-boda motorcycles, who often snatch women’s bags and people’s valuables. He said the police is authorized to shoot such criminals [if] they resist arrest.

But Chanjiek believes the order applies to both.

“When you go with a tinted window car, and we said it is not allowed…[and] some people cover their number plates, why do you do that? Who are you afraid of?” Chanjiek asked, adding that “it means you are a criminal.”

“The directives of the President that everyone who is using a car without number-plates should be shot, should be implemented. If you find a vehicle without a number plate and the motorist refuses to stop, shoot them immediately.”

Kiir’s remarks

But President Kiir’s orders specifically said “the police [should] arrest anyone driving a numberless vehicle, [because] such cars are used to conduct crimes,” adding that “I am authorizing you to shoot those who snatch women’s handbags.”

The utterance by Minister Chanjiek has been received with utter dismay by the public.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio said the order is unconstitutional and will only encourage unjustified harm on the civilians by the security personnel.

“First of all, the ordinary persons respects the laws, it is the men in uniform and the big guys who do not respect orders or laws. They are the ones you find driving these tinted and numberless land-cruisers and V8s,” said James Mangar, a resident of Wau town.

Others insisted that the government is to blame for allowing the importation of factory-tinted cars, and collecting fees and other charges at the border entry points.

Activist and legislator



Rajab Muhandis, the Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance said the order is flawed as it will endanger the lives of many motorists.

He said several factors may hinder drivers from noting being stopped by men in uniform while driving.

“For some reason you may not see the person stopping you, there are maybe several vehicles around at a junction or something, and so you may not be deliberately escaping, you may just be moving away not knowing that you have been topped. So, shooting someone in that manner I think is completely unacceptable,” said Mr. Muhandis.

He added that the order is ill-conceived and should not be applied indiscriminately.

“It is only vehicles that are associated with people in power and security that use vehicles without number plates or cover their number plates. Even if the orders are issued in good faith, they can still be misused. The government should help the people and clarify the difference between tinted glasses and shaded glasses.”

For his part, the Chairperson of Information Committee at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Honorable Paul Yoane said such orders will not help address the root causes of insecurity in the country.

He told Eye Radio that the parliament will endeavor to summon the minister over the matter.

“My fear is that anybody can take the law in his or her hands, and can stop anybody with that covered number plate, or that tinted glass, and decide to shoot. The problem is what will be the impact when such things happen?” Hon. Yoane wondered.

Traffic police officers have been accused by the public of harassment over tinted vehicles, and driving licenses.

They are also accused of extorting money from unsuspecting motorists.

“These are issues that probably our Minister Michael Chianjiek will be summoned before the house, and we expect him to also come with some of the Generals in the traffic police, because today if you see really the way the traffic officers behave in our streets, you will see that there is something which is not normal,” Hon. Yoane concluded.