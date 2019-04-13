13th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   IOM scales up support to returnees

IOM scales up support to returnees

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

IOM logo

The International Organization for Migration –IOM says it is scaling up its response to returnees across the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, IOM says it is now putting into use the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund of 2.6 million US dollars to support those returnees.

It says the money is being spent to provide construction materials to more than 50,000 returning households – particularly in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Western Equatoria and Unity States to rebuild damaged homes.

Those returning will also be provided small grants to enable them invest in local markets.

IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission, Jean-Philippe Chauzy said: “While it’s still premature to scale up these operations en masse, newly offered services should be available in areas where people are willing and able to return.”

In its latest round of mobility tracking, covering 87 per cent of the country and reaching 1.2 million IDPs, IOM said the DTM  identified over 860,000 returnees, of whom a third returned last year.

Apparently in Wau County, Wau State, the organization said relative stability in Wau town, has enabled increased returns.

However, it said in its surrounding areas such as Baggari, Beselia and Kuarjena, ongoing violence has triggered new influxes of IDPs to PoC sites and collective centers. 

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bashir reportedly steps down 1

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 2

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 3

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal 5

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IOM scales up support to returnees

Published 1 min ago

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown

Published 9 mins ago

Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period

Published 1 hour ago

Stolen teen reunited with family after eleven years

Published 18 hours ago

Cabinet affairs minister expresses frustration at R-JMEC’s report

Published 21 hours ago

“My father died as a hero,” says slain MP’s son

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.