IOM scales up support to returnees

The International Organization for Migration –IOM says it is scaling up its response to returnees across the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, IOM says it is now putting into use the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund of 2.6 million US dollars to support those returnees.

It says the money is being spent to provide construction materials to more than 50,000 returning households – particularly in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Western Equatoria and Unity States to rebuild damaged homes.

Those returning will also be provided small grants to enable them invest in local markets.

IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission, Jean-Philippe Chauzy said: “While it’s still premature to scale up these operations en masse, newly offered services should be available in areas where people are willing and able to return.”

In its latest round of mobility tracking, covering 87 per cent of the country and reaching 1.2 million IDPs, IOM said the DTM identified over 860,000 returnees, of whom a third returned last year.



Apparently in Wau County, Wau State, the organization said relative stability in Wau town, has enabled increased returns.

However, it said in its surrounding areas such as Baggari, Beselia and Kuarjena, ongoing violence has triggered new influxes of IDPs to PoC sites and collective centers.