16th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   It is time for development not politics, Kiir declares

It is time for development not politics, Kiir declares

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir speaks after the swearing in of his new advisor, Dr. Costello Garang at the State House in Juba on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Credit| Office of the President - Republic of South Sudan

President Salva Kiir has expressed optimism that the current peace deal will hold, stating that “I believe this time will not go to waste.”

He said it is time for leaders to shun division and work towards the development of South Sudan.

Kiir advised against political bickering and brinkmanship, adding that it derails developmental plans.

“Let us not hold each other hostage or delay the development of our country simply because so-and-so doesn’t want so-and-so,” he said. “This will not benefit us.”

The Head of State argued that political differences should not be allowed to interfere with the desires of ordinary South Sudanese.

Kiir affirmed that it is time to invest in the development of the nation.

“If you don’t want that person, then just work with the person for the sake of developing the country,” the President said on Thursday at the State House during the swearing-in of Dr. Costello Garang as a Presidential Advisor.

South Sudan is currently governed by a coalition of political parties that fought each other before the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace deal.

The unity government is led by President Kiir with five Vice Presidents.

Each party is allocated a portfolio at the national and state levels to bring about peace, security, and development.

On Thursday, the Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster affirmed President Kiir’s directives to construct standard roads across the country.

Taban Deng said this is to connect farming and production areas to the markets and enhance trade and development.

He appealed to all stakeholders to sustain and implement the current revitalized peace deal to spur economic growth.

South Sudan has embarked on the construction of three major highways since 2019.

The government has contracted a local company to construct the Juba-Bor highway, while a Chinese company is constructing the Juba-Rumbek highway.

Last week, it launched the rehabilitation of the Juba-Nimule highway. The project is being implemented by a Turkish company.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested 2

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

Published Sunday, July 11, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 3

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 4

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 5

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

It is time for development not politics, Kiir declares

Published 1 min ago

Talks between gov’t, holdout groups resume in Rome

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t urged to speed up swearing in of lawmakers

Published 9 hours ago

Governors, deputies require awareness on peace agreement – Nunu

Published 9 hours ago

‘I will not step down as minister of public service’, says Bakasoro

Published 10 hours ago

Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.