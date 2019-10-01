Jonglei to refund the wronged teachers

The government of Jonglei State has promised to refund the teachers after it mismanaged their motivational cash.

Last week, secondary school teachers in Bor Town, Jonglei State went on a peaceful strike over alleged mismanagement of the EU Impact incentives by the state authorities.

According to some teachers who spoke to Eye Radio, their 6-month incentives worth 13,105,000 Pounds was wired to the account of the state Ministry of Finance in March.

The state ministry of finance admitted to receiving the money, but said it spent the funds on other priorities.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Jonglei information minister Atong Kuol Manyang stated that the two bodies have agreed on the payment terms.

Atong alleged that over 4.3 million Pounds has been paid back, whereas the remaining balance will be cleared before December.

“Their money will be paid to them. I think the best thing is to give the government that chance it needs,” she said.

The project was imitated years ago after the Ministry of Education confirmed that teachers were leaving the profession due to low pay of about 2,000 pounds.

The funds from the European Union are expected to increase attendance of 30,000 teachers across the country, improve standards of teaching and encourage the teaching profession.

Now, each teacher is entitled to receive $40 per month as motivation.

Meanwhile, the secondary school teachers have rejected the government’s repayment plan.

They say installment is risky given the expected formation of the new government of national unity next month.

Speaking to Eye Radio via phone from Bor on Tuesday, the teachers who chose not to be named, said it would be difficult to hold to account those behind the mismanagement of their funds, especially if they are removed from their offices.