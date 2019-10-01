1st October 2019
Kiir, Machar to meet again next week

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and shake SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar hold hands during their first meeting in Addis Ababa.

Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar will hold talks with President Salva Kiir next week, according to the SPLM-IO deputy head of information.

Dr. Machar will hold meetings with the President on outstanding issues that they must iron out before establishment of the next unity government in November.

Early last month, the two main principals met in Juba, but did not reach a consensus on the issues, including formation of unified national army, number of states and incorporation of the revitalized peace agreement into the constitution.

Manawa Peter said the leaders will meet in either Juba or Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“I think it will take place maybe 10th or 9th of this month of October,” he told Eye Radio Tuesday.

“They need to agree on the number of the states and bounders of the states. These outstanding issues need to be resolved before we go to form the government of national unity.”

The interim government will be formed on November 12, according to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

1st October 2019

