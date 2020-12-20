20th December 2020
Joseph Lagu receiving Covid-19 treatment

Published: 2 hours ago

File: Joseph Lagu/courtesy photo

The Anya-Nya leader and former vice president of Sudan, Joseph Lagu has tested positive for Covid-19, the Joseph Lagu Foundation has said.

The 89-year-old veteran politician —Joseph Lagu was taken to hospital on Friday, two days after his wife Amna Lagu had tested positive for the virus.

Lagu and his wife Amna Lagu are being treated at a London hospital, according to a statement published by the Jospeh Lagu Foundation.

“Father tested positive for the Covid-19 in the hospital after being admitted but he is okay,” his daughter, Martina Joseph Lagu told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“He is breathing well and so he doesn’t need any oxygen to make him lie down but they are keeping him in for observation and he is getting treatment for some mild symptoms.”

Lagu had been receiving treatment for diabetes a condition he has battled for some years now.

But his daughter says there is no cause for alarm, as the veteran politician is breathing well and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Martina calls on South Sudanese to follow covid-19 preventive measures to stay free of the virus.

The 89-year-old is expected to come back to South Sudan next year when he recovers from the coronavirus.

