Juba applauds US for removing Sudan from terror list

The government has applauded the Trump administration for removing Sudan from the list of states that sponsor terrorism.

“The ministry of foreign affairs reiterates its appreciations of this landmark US decision with no doubt will mainly contributing in the promotion of peace, stability and development in the sisterly country Sudan,” said Amb. Hakim Edward, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sudan has been on the list since 1993 when al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden lived there as a guest of the government.

Weeks ago, US President Donald Trump said Sudan will come off a list of state sponsors of terror if it pays compensation of 335 million dollars.

The Kiir administration believes that the move will indeed help Sudan effectively implement its recent Juba mediated peace agreement.

“In addition to the recent Sudanese agreement signed in Juba, it comes with benefits, of course, to South Sudan neighbors and the region at large,” Amb. Edward added.

The compensation relates to al-Qaeda’s 1998 bombing of US embassies in Africa.

The attacks in Tanzania and Kenya killed more than 220 people and the compensation money is to be paid to “US terror victims and families”.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Magwi MP refutes reported cattle keeper-farmer peace deal Previous Post