3rd May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Juba bridge in-bound lane to be closed for repair

Juba bridge in-bound lane to be closed for repair

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Engineers seen working on the part of a damaged Juba Bridge on 6 March 2020 | Credit | Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio

One lane of the Juba Bridge will be closed for the next two months to allow for maintenance works, according to the managing director of Rhino Star Construction Company.

Peter Atem disclosed to Eye Radio that the work will commence this month.

He said the condition of the bridge has deteriorated over time. Engineer Atem stated that the inbound lane requires more fixing.

In April 2020, the company completed the rehabilitation of parts of the bridge after parts of the super-structures holding the bridge could not hold heavy trucks or live loads.

“According to the schedule that we have, we have to change them in two years,” Atem explained.

But the work was done on the inbound lane only. Atem said the parts that were repaired recently have already weakened.

He warned the bridge may collapse if not attended to quickly and properly.

However, Atem could not disclose how much it will cost to maintain the bridge this time round. Last year’s reconstruction works alone cost $4 million.

In 2020, the Ministry of Roads and Bridges was forced to suspend traffic on one of its lanes after it developed faults.

The Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

It stands as the only bridge across the Nile in all South Sudan, at least until the completion of the Freedom Bridge.

The Bridge is a lifeline as it connects South Sudan to the East African region where most imports are brought in.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 1

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 2

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes 3

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese 4

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba 5

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

3 injured as dispute over land turns violent in Mangala

Published 10 mins ago

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting

Published 2 hours ago

Juba bridge in-bound lane to be closed for repair

Published 4 hours ago

U.S. gov’t calls for protection of journalists in S. Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Schools reopen after a year of closure

Published 7 hours ago

Doctors’ Union appeals for heath workers’ pay rise

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.