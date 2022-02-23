Juba Mayor in Kenya to learn market’s best practices

The Mayor of Juba City is in Nairobi to acquaint himself with best practices such as infrastructure to enhance changing the shape of the city.



Michael Ladu Allah-Jabu yesterday told Eye Radio that his delegation visited several markets and malls within Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

He says the visit was aimed at learning from Nairobi experience to enable the city council to change the shape of existing markets in Juba to world standard.

Allah-Jabu’s delegation visited five markets and Malls in Nairobi which include Yaya, Cacarelin, and Ngong.

The team also visited Kajiado County which is among the Counties with successful market stories.

Mayor Allah Jabu revealed that, Juba City Council is planning to build a modern shopping mall in the capital worth 3 million US dollars.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning via phone from Nairobi.

“This visit is purposely if we want to change the shape of the markets in Juba town as you can see our markets in Juba town are not organized and are not modern,” Allah Jabu said.

“We are talking about how to organize the markets and this is one of the main aims in my policy in Juba town, and it has relations with providing services and urban development.

“We want to build one of the model markets in the form of Mall, and also we are planning to change the shape of all markets in Juba Town to be in the form of Mall, but we decided to build the first Mall with 3 million dollars by its appearance.”

In a Facebook post, the Deputy Governor of Kajiado, Martin Moshisho Martine says Allah-Jabu visit is the first official benchmarking visit by a foreign country since the market was officially commissioned.

The tour to study best practices of developing a city infrastructure was initiated by the United Nations, Food and Agriculture Organization in South Sudan, FAO.

Ten delegates headed by Juba City Council Mayor, three from FAO and seven from Juba City Council travelled to Nairobi for a three days visit.

