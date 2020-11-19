Measles kills two more children in Pibor

The medical charity, Medicines Sans Frontiers, says two more children have died of measles in Pibor Administrative Area, bringing the death toll to four.

In August, MSF raised the alarm over the growing number of children suffering from measles.

According to MSF Field Coordinator in Pibor, 164 children have so far been admitted with severe cases since the first case was reported nearly three months ago.

Dr. Josh Rosenstein says they have also treated 355 children in their facility.

“Unfortunately another two have passed away as well. So, this diseases is very much present and is still very much affecting the community in the Greater Pibor area,” he told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body.

It is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash of tiny, red spots.

It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

Dr. Rosenstein, however, said the medical charity is beginning to see a significant drop in the number of daily cases reported to their health facilities in area.

The World Health Organization warns that Measles is a serious disease that can lead to complications and death.

It stated that widespread use of measles vaccine has led to a greater than 99 percent reduction in measles cases across the world.

