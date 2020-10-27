27th October 2020
Ministers of defense, interior in Khartoum for bilateral talks

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Defense Minister Angelia Teny arrives at Khartoum airport on Monday, October 26, 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

The ministers of defense and interior have traveled to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to talk part in a meeting on bilateral relations this week.

According to defense minister Angelina Teny, the talks will revolve around security, the 2012 cooperation agreement and outstanding issues in the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

In 2012, the two sisterly countries signed a cooperation agreement aimed at addressing border, trade and security issues.

However, these matters have not been fully implemented.

“A number of issues have been agreed but a number of issue remain outstanding, so we will go do our best to see to it that we have addressed outstanding issues,”  Miss Teny told reporters shortly before departure from the Juba International Airport on Monday.

South Sudan split from North in 2011 after decades of bloody war with Khartoum but tensions remain high between the two countries over border disputes in Abyei Administrative area, Heglig and border corridors in Upper Nile.

