CTSAM-VM reports on violations of CoH false, says NAS

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 3 mins ago

Former Army Gen. Thomas Cirilo

The National Salvation Front has described the accusation by CTSAM-VM of carrying a number of attacks in Yei River State as false.

Last Tuesday, the ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM reported it recorded violations of cessation of hostilities agreement mainly in Yei River over the last few months.

It said most of the clashes involved government, one of its peace partners, and NAS that did not sign up to the revitalized peace agreement.

The monitoring body also said it was able to gather the current report, despite accessibility and financial challenges.

In the statement seen by Eye Radio, NAS dismissed the report saying CTSAM-VM monitors have not been given access to the concerned locations by government to verify these incidents.

According to the spokesperson, Suba Samuel, NAS forces were fighting in self-defense

NAS invites the body for a meeting to discuss modalities of working together on monitoring violations.

The government is yet to comment on the report.  But previously both parties accused each other over the attacks in Yei River state.

