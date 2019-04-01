Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, S.Sudan to fight exams cheating

Four Eastern Africa countries including South Sudan have established an educational association that aims at consolidating efforts to fight against examination cheating.

The Eastern Africa Association for Educational Assessment brings together heads of examination councils from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan. The Daily news reported.

It is expected to simplify the availability of academic information for students who study within the east African region.

The association will also serve as a platform for professionals to conduct research, share experiences, knowledge and skills.

The Tanzanian National Examinations Council (NECTA) Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde, was elected as the association’s first President.

Other leaders who will serve a three year-term in office include the National Examination Council of South Sudan’s Secretary General, Simon Deng, who was elected as the Vice-President; Uganda National Examination Board’s Executive Director, Dr Dan Odongo, elected as the Secretary General; and Kenya National Examinations Council’s Acting Executive Officer, Dr Mercy Karogo, elected as the association’s Treasurer.

Dr Msonde said the association was formed so the four countries can work together in addressing the challenges.

“Apart from examination cheating and theft, we are also looking forward to sharing experiences and skills in combating irregularities in supervising examinations,” the African Daily Voice quoted him as saying.

This, according to Dr Msonde, “will ease the recognition of educational qualifications within the member countries.”

The idea of establishing the association was first initiated in March, 2018 when East Africa’s heads of examination councils met in Dar es Salaam where they drafted a roadmap for establishing the association.

It’s not clear why other EAC member states such as Somalia, Rwanda and Burundi are not part of the association.