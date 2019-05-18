National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

A national security officer who shot and wounded a 17 year old boy during the SPLA day celebrations in Bor town has been arrested.

Jonglei State Minister Information, Atong Kuol Manyang says the soldier reportedly shot the boy, Ajak Ngor, while under the influence of illegal drug.

He is now in custody.

“According to the report we got, the soldier was under the influence of Bangi/Marijuana,” Atong said.

Before his arrest, the officer found the two boys walking along the streets in Bor town, and one of them was wearing a unique cap that adjusts its color to the sunlight.

Ajak Deng, the uncle of the boy who was shot says the whole misunderstanding between the soldier and the boys was just over that cap.

He said the officer harassed the boys for wearing such a cap.

“He asked the boy why he was putting on such a cap, the boy wondered why he could not wear such a cap. He told the officer it is just a normal cap. But the soldier took the cap from the boy’s head, and walked away,” Ajak Deng narrated.

“The boys followed him, trying to persuade him to forgive them and return the cap, but he immediately turn around and shot one of the boys on the leg,” he said.

The teenager is receiving treatment at Bor Civil hospital.

Mr. Ajak Deng added that the family wants justice for the unwarranted shooting of their son.

Jonglei State Information Minister, Ms Atong Kuol said the officer is currently under investigations.

“The person who shot him was an officer of the National security and the step that was taken by the government yesterday -immediately after the incident was to arrest him, and hand the matter over to the police,” Atong said.