18th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 4 hours ago

Bor town's main market

A national security officer who shot and wounded a 17 year old boy during the SPLA day celebrations in Bor town has been arrested.

Jonglei State Minister Information, Atong Kuol Manyang says the soldier reportedly shot the boy, Ajak Ngor, while under the influence of illegal drug.

He is now in custody.

“According to the report we got, the soldier was under the influence of Bangi/Marijuana,” Atong said.

Before his arrest, the officer found the two boys walking along the streets in Bor town, and one of them was wearing a unique cap that adjusts its color to the sunlight.

Ajak Deng, the uncle of the boy who was shot says the whole misunderstanding between the soldier and the boys was just over that cap.

He said the officer harassed the boys for wearing such a cap.

“He asked the boy why he was putting on such a cap, the boy wondered why he could not wear such a cap. He told the officer it is just a normal cap. But the soldier took the cap from the boy’s head, and walked away,” Ajak Deng narrated.

“The boys followed him, trying to persuade him to forgive them and return the cap, but he immediately turn around and shot one of the boys on the leg,” he said.

The teenager is receiving treatment at Bor Civil hospital.

Mr. Ajak Deng added that the family wants justice for the unwarranted shooting of their son.

Jonglei State Information Minister, Ms Atong Kuol said the officer is currently under investigations.

“The person who shot him was an officer of the National security and the step that was taken by the government yesterday -immediately after the incident was to arrest him, and hand the matter over to the police,” Atong said.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Zande

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF 1

Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate 2

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 3

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 4

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 5

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

Published 4 hours ago

Red Army Foundation replaces Chairperson, Deng Bol in absentia

Published 5 hours ago

About 70 suspected cattle raiders arrested in W.Lakes

Published 5 hours ago

Fashoda approves monthly incentives for teachers

Published 6 hours ago

Members of public disappointed with SPLA Day postponement

Published 1 day ago

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.