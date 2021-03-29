30th March 2021
No arrests made in deadly Malakal shooting – official

The burial of victims of Malakal shootings took place on Sunday at PoC/IDPs site in Malakal - 28 March, 2021 - credit | Nyang Pal Lieth

Authorities in Upper Nile State are searching for an unidentified gunman who shot and killed three people during the reception of the governor in Malakal town, the state minister of information has said.

According to Minister Luk Sadallha, the shooting incident happened after the Governor of Upper Nile state, Budhok Ayang plane landed in Malakal town.

Mr. Sadallha stated that the shooting took place around Hai-Jalaba residential area in Malakal.

He said three people who were injured are now receiving treatment at Malakal Civil Hospital.

Minister Luk Sadallha spoke to Eye Radio from Malakal town on Monday.

“According to the state security report, it indicates that those killed are three people and other three who were injured are receiving treatment in the hospital,” said Sadallha.

“The state security committee agreed that investigative committee must be formed because the person who killed people is still at large.”

The security forces are still searching for the person who shot at people randomly and killed three people. He must be arrested.”

The bodies of three killed were buried yesterday in a nearby IDPs compound in Malakal town.

