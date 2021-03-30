You are here: Home | Uncategorized | Two diplomats die in Juba
Two senior South Sudan ambassadors have died in Juba, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed
Abdoun Terkoc and Moses Akol Ajawin passed on on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Amb. Terkoc, who was the former undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation died at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit; Amb. Moses Akol Ajawin was found dead at his residence in Munuki this morning.
Akol is the bother of the leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin.
What led to their demise is yet to be announced.
“The causes of their deaths have not yet been known. We left it for the ministry of health and the families to say it,” Deng Dau Deng told Eye Radio.
Dau described the two as the brains behind the establishment of the ministry after the declaration of independence in 2011.
“The ministry has lost brains, people who were refined and had worked in the service for a very long time,” he added.
Their deaths come two weeks after the ministry lost another senior diplomat, Amb. Isaac Chinkok.
