1st March 2021
Official confirms gov’t to waive visa fees for EAC citizens

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed the government’s plan to waive visa fees for East African nationals.

Over the weekend, President Salva Kiir appealed to the neighboring countries, particularly Kenya and Uganda to allow free movement of South Sudanese citizens across the borders.

The president argued that this would facilitate trade, investment as well as contribute to the end goal of East African regional integration.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta responded by stating that his country would allow people from the region to move freely and do business or conduct social activities without unnecessary hindrances.

He declared that Kenya would remove all visa restrictions on South Sudanese if South Sudan does the same.

Deputy Minister Deng Dau says South Sudan will affect the free visa policy as discussed during Saturday’s meeting.

“The government of South Sudan will start to implement the provision based on our immigration laws,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

