1st March 2021
Gov’t to impose ‘severe’ anti-coronavirus measures

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

The WHO recommends wearing of face masks in public places

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to extend the current lockdown and enforce severe measures against those who may violate coronavirus preventive measures.

It intends to ensure places that attract crowds are monitored and penalties imposed on those opening up Shisha stalls, bars, night clubs, birthday parties, weddings, betting, cards, and dominoes places.

Public buses, boda-bodas and rickshaws will also be forced to carry the recommended number of passengers.

This, it said, is to contain the spread of the pandemic that has so far claimed nearly 100 lives.

According to the director-general of Preventive Health Services, the decision to extend the lockdown and enforce strict measures follows a surge in infections and deaths in the country.

“Since the cases and deaths are going up, we need to put more efforts so that we bring this Covid-19 down,” Dr. John Romunu told reporters on Sunday.

He maintained that the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies will enforce measures such as compulsory wearing of facemasks in all public places.

As of yesterday South Sudan has reported 84 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8010.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 94 as there was no new death registered.

So far, 4,217 Cases have recovered.

The Ministry of Health said it has conducted 110,226 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

Gov't to impose 'severe' anti-coronavirus measures

Published 8 hours ago

