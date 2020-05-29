29th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
George Floyd death: Ex-officer held in MinneapolisCovid-19 cases to hit 3000 in June—reportOne health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. SudanCovid-19: Aweil quarantine escapee escapesSudan says three jailed Bashir aides have virus

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 7 hours ago

Health workers during a physical TOT training on COVID-19 for frontline medical workers in April, 2020. Photo: South Sudan Doctor's Union.

South Sudan has recorded the first frontline health care worker who died of Covid-19 last week, the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health has disclosed.

According to Dr. Makur Koriom, four frontline health workers have contracted the novel coronavirus, saying one of them succumbed to Covid-19.

This is the first known casualty among those health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“There are health workers that have contracted the virus, actually one of them has died last week. We are very much sorry for the soul lost,” Dr. Koriom said.

He describes the late medic as an elderly man, who had served in the health sector for many years.

Dr. Koriom said some of the health workers contracted the disease during contact tracing.

“The sacrifices made by our health care professionals are not measurable by any means,” the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health said.

“It is our responsibility as the ministry to ensure that we provide all the protective measures so that our healthcare workers can discharge their duties safely with minimal risks.”

“We urged the public to support the health workers because this is time for support and solidarity.”

Dr. Koriom said that there are a lot of challenges facing front-line health care workers.

“There are issues to do with their compensation and that is affecting the whole care system, delaying in paying salaries even when that salary comes, it is just a little kind of thing that will not take you for a day, so that is a big challenge.”

He added that other challenges include following up on patients and contacts around the towns and residential areas are also not easy.

The undersecretary stated that some patients and contacts are not cooperating.

According to Dr. Koriom, the health workers are exposed to a lot of harassment by members of the public putting stigma on them.

Early this month, the International Council of Nurses said it believed at least 90,000 healthcare workers had been infected and more than 260 nurses died in the novel coronavirus pandemic globally.

Total Page Visits: 192 - Today Page Visits: 192
Popular Stories
Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report 1

Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’ 2

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death 3

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death

Published Monday, May 25, 2020

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards 4

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards

Published Sunday, May 24, 2020

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countries 5

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countries

Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

George Floyd death: Ex-officer held in Minneapolis

Published 2 hours ago

Covid-19 cases to hit 3000 in June—report

Published 6 hours ago

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Covid-19: Aweil quarantine escapee escapes

Published 15 hours ago

Sudan says three jailed Bashir aides have virus

Published Thursday, May 28, 2020

Activist reminds peace parties of ‘non-existent’ state gov’ts

Published Thursday, May 28, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.