Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Police in Western Bahr el Ghazal state have arrested seven people in connection with the burglary at the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Wau.

On the 9th of this month, suspected thieves broke into the residence of the Most Reverend Matthew Remijio, when he was away, and stole electronic and cash of over 20,000 US dollars.

Over 70,000 South Sudanese pounds, documents, computers, and a satellite Thuraya phone were also taken.

The state police commissioner now says five people—three young men and two ladies are in their detention.

Major-General Samuel Ajuong Chwar told the press at Wau main police station that some of the suspects were intercepted in Juba and transferred back to Wau on Saturday.

“We arrested some here but today (Saturday) is the day that we brought the last suspects from Juba,” Maj-Gen. Ajuong said while parading the suspects to the media.

“For justice to be served, we will take them to court. If they are free of the crime, they will be released and if they are found guilty, they will face imprisonment,” the police commissioner added.



The police say they have recovered 2,000 dollars, two laptop computers, an iPhone, and a Thuraya satellite phone from the suspects.

The state minister of Cabinet Affairs, Arkanjelo Anyar Anyar Mel applauded the police for their efforts.

“We appreciate the efforts of the police that went up to Juba to bring the culprits,” said Anyar. “I’m ordering the police and the prosecutor to continue with the investigation and tell us what really happened.”

Meanwhile, on behalf of Wau Catholic Diocese, father Dominic Luka said the church hopes justice would be served.

“For sure when the incident happened, it was surprising. How could thieves steal from the house of the bishop but we in the church, are in the hands of the government that is why we reported the case to the government,” Fr. Dominic said.

“The government should continue with its work because nobody is above the law,”‘ he added.

Bishop Remijo, 49, has been at the helm of Wau Diocese since January following his appointment last November.

He was also appointed by Pope Francis as the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese, six days before the burglar happened.

He “temporarily” governs Rumbek Diocese while the Bishop-elect of the Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare recovers from gunshot injuries after he was shot in both legs by unknown gunmen at his residence in April.

