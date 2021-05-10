Burglars steal $20,000 from Bishop’s residence in Wau

Suspected burglars have reportedly made away with about 20,000 US dollars from the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Wau Diocese.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the Most Reverend Matthew Remijio, was away.

Other valuable electronics taken include a computer, a phone, an external hard drive, and a radio.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the phone on Monday, Bishop Remijio said he returned home at about 6:30 pm, only to find his house was broken into.

Bishop Remijo, 49, has been at the helm of Wau Diocese since January following his appointment last November.

Pope Francis appointed Matthew Remijio, Bishop of Wau, as the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese, six days ago to “temporarily govern Rumbek Diocese” while the Bishop-elect of the South Sudanese Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare.

Carlassare, the Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese, continues to recover from gunshot injuries after he was shot in both legs by unknown gunmen at his residence last month.

Bishop Remijo says the incident at his residence is unrelated to what happened in Rumbek, and that he will not fear to do God’s work.

