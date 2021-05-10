10th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Burglars steal $20,000 from Bishop’s residence in Wau

Burglars steal $20,000 from Bishop’s residence in Wau

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

File: Wau Cathedral. The incident happened on Sunday evening when the Most Reverend Matthew Remijio, was away.

Suspected burglars have reportedly made away with about 20,000 US dollars from the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Wau Diocese.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the Most Reverend Matthew Remijio, was away.

Other valuable electronics taken include a computer, a phone, an external hard drive, and a radio.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the phone on Monday, Bishop Remijio said he returned home at about 6:30 pm, only to find his house was broken into.

Bishop Remijo, 49, has been at the helm of Wau Diocese since January following his appointment last November.

Pope Francis appointed Matthew Remijio, Bishop of Wau, as the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese, six days ago to “temporarily govern Rumbek Diocese” while the Bishop-elect of the South Sudanese Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare.

Carlassare, the Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese, continues to recover from gunshot injuries after he was shot in both legs by unknown gunmen at his residence last month.

Bishop Remijo says the incident at his residence is unrelated to what happened in Rumbek, and that he will not fear to do God’s work.

Popular Stories
Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 1

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 2

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 3

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Parliament reconstitution nears as Kiir dissolves legislative houses 4

Parliament reconstitution nears as Kiir dissolves legislative houses

Published Saturday, May 8, 2021

NSS detains Jonglei activist over stolen flood victims’ food claims 5

NSS detains Jonglei activist over stolen flood victims’ food claims

Published Friday, May 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Burglars steal $20,000 from Bishop’s residence in Wau

Published 1 min ago

Leaders asked to put aside differences to implement peace pact

Published 4 hours ago

Mother, daughters kidnapped in Rumbek East

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudanese woman suffers sexual violence in Egypt

Published 5 hours ago

More children on the streets of Juba begging

Published 8 hours ago

Why some Juba mothers don’t breastfeed their babies

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.